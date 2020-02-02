|
|
SHIELDS BRUCE MACLEAN
Mr. Bruce Maclean Shields, of Naples, FL, passed away on January 16, 2020 at the age of 97. Bruce was born in Wilkinsburg, PA. He grew up as the oldest of three and attended the Carnegie Institute of Technology for engineering. Bruce enrolled in ROTC during this time and soon enlisted in the Army. He rose to the rank of 1st Lt as an aviation combat engineer in the Philippines. After WWII he attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to receive his Masters degree in Metallurgy. Bruce married Nancy Garwood Adams, and the couple had two children. His life was extremely rich, spanning 11 decades. He worked for US Steel directly or as a consultant for his entire career. He started as an observer on the open-hearth furnace and rose to the Director of Metallurgy. He was known for his love of golf, sailing, community service as a Boy Scout leader and church leader, and especially travel. He and Nancy traveled the world (74 different countries, many multiple times) and enjoyed life to the fullest. Bruce is survived by his two sons, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his sister, and his beloved wife. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Moorings Park and staff, Orchid Terrace, Naples United Church of Christ, and Avow Hospice. Bruce's wishes are that we all love one another and be kind to everyone. Donations should be made to: Moorings Park Foundation, 120 Moorings Park Drive, Naples, FL 34105. A memorial service was held on 18 January 2020, at the Bower Chapel, Moorings Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020