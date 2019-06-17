GARRITANO BRUCE R. "THE OWL"

Of North Braddock, age 71, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Martha C. (McBrien) Garritano for 43 years. Loving and proud father of Marley Garritano and Molly (Corey Dowdy) Garritano, both of North Braddock; dear brother of Janis "Janie" (James) Zook of Level Green, Dean (Sandy) Garritano of North Braddock and Mark (Beverly) Garritano of Birdsboro. Bruce was a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. After his military duty, he attended Edinboro University and earned a B.S. in Earth Science and Math. Bruce was employed at USSteel, Edgar Thomson Plant until being laid off in the 1980's. He then became an Air Quality Analyst for the Allegheny County Health Department from where he retired in 2009. Bruce was a Life Member and current Commander of the North Braddock Amvets, Post #60. He loved his pets, vegetable gardening, shooting pool, listening to music (particularly soul music), and most especially loved his daughters, Marley and Molly. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Brinton Rd. in Braddock Hills on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Bruce will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41075 or www.dav.org.