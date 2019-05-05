|
|
STAUDENMAIER BRUCE R.
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, age 92, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully. Preceded in death by his daughter, Betsy Forrester; brothers, James, Harry and Jack; survived by son, Robert B. (Mamie) Staudenmaier; grandchildren, Julie Hundley, Luke R. (Kate), Danny (Katie) Forrester, Jonathan (Jessica) Forrester and four great-grandchildren. A WWII Army veteran and retired officer of the Pgh. Police Department. Private funeral services were arranged by the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019