Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
More Obituaries for BRUCE SIMPKINS
BRUCE T. SIMPKINS

BRUCE T. SIMPKINS Obituary
SIMPKINS BRUCE T.

Unexpectedly, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at his camp in Pineview Camplands, Bruce T. Simpkins, age 68, of Bellevue. Son of the late Earl and Charlotte Simpkins; beloved husband of Mary Lou Giglio; brother of Wayne Simpkins and Sandy (Bill Dickey) Haushalter; stepbrother of Russell (Karen) Snodgrass; brother-in-law of Paulette Welch, Tony (Christine) Giglio, and Louie ( Maureen) Giglio; uncle of Sharyn (Scott) Dougherty, Tony Giglio, Jr., Carla and Andrew Giglio, Wayne and Nicole Simpkins, Chris, Carl and Natalie, and the late James Simpkins; great-uncle of Abigail, Sam, and Maura Dougherty. Bruce was a proud member of the Iron Workers Local # 3. Friends received Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, where Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Animal Friends (thinkingoutsidethecage.org). 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
