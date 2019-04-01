|
SAYNE BRUCE W.
On March 28, 2019, age 77, of Lincoln Place. Bruce was a former employee of Westinghouse, retired electronic technician from Dish Network and a member of the Steel City Amateur Radio Club – WA3SYB. Cherished father of Michele L. (Ron Hively) Fair, Kathie (Don Weckerly) Sayne, and Scott W. (Deb) Sayne; loving grandfather of Brian, Austin and Adam; beloved friend of Marlyn Kalbaugh; brother of Lonnie Sayne, and the late Ruth Walker and Ken Sayne. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120, (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019