Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Entombment
Following Services
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
BURL LOUISE (HEADRICK) COLE

BURL LOUISE (HEADRICK) COLE Obituary
COLE BURL LOUISE (HEADRICK)

Age 88, of Monroeville, died on January 11, 2020. Burl was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed volunteering at Trinity Christian School as well as at Wednesday Clubs and in the nursery at Garden City United Methodist Church. Burl was an avid animal lover and she was fondly known as "Shorty" by her family. Beloved wife of the late Theodore P. Cole, Jr.; loving mother of Patricia (the late Richard) Martin, Theodore Phillip (Chrissy) Cole of Monroeville, Martin J. Keegan II of Munhall, and the late Phyllis Cole Zemaitis; grandmother of Taylor and Joshua Cole; great-grandmother of Alexandra Keegan. Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Christian School, 299 Ridge Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
