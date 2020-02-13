|
WILLIAMS BYRON A. "BY"
On Monday, February 10, 2020, age 72, of West Mifflin, PA. Beloved husband of Linda S. (Marciniec) Williams. Loving father of Peter A. (David) Williams of Braddock Hills, PA and David (Julie) Williams of Munhall, PA. Byron was the son of the late Anthony and late Audrey Jean (Roush) Williams. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie (Stan) Stempniak. Byron was a retired Sergeant for West Mifflin Police Dept. where he worked for 39 years. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Byron enjoyed fishing, was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge #91 and the Masonic Omni Lodge #582 F & AM. By will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him, especially Clyde, his special Kitty. Friends will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Lukacs officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at:
www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020