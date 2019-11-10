Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 93, on Friday, November 8, 2019 of Brentwood.Son of the late Byron D. and Dorothy (Hammer) Painter, Sr. Dear husband of the late Rosemarie (Imber) Painter. Loving brother of Marion (Jack) Harrington, Alice Laverick and the late Lois Lauritzen, Dorothy DeVault, Mariette Pearson, Boyce A. Painter and Wilma Pfiefier. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Byron served in the US Army during the German Occupation and retired from the United States Post Office. Send condolences to readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
