Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
C. ALLEN CRAWFORD

C. ALLEN CRAWFORD Obituary
CRAWFORD C. ALLEN

Age 70, of Cape Coral, FL formerly of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Monroeville, PA passed away suddenly on January 15, 2020.  He was born January 19, 1949 in Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Linda McHugh Crawford; father of Drew (Kristen) Crawford; grandfather of Nicholas Crawford; brother of Norma Parks and Donna Schmura; brother-in-law of Marian (Joseph) Muto and Sue McHugh.  Beloved uncle of Mary Kate and Reagan McHugh, Maureen Ryu, Erin Karol, Laura Scoliere, Karen Campbell, Kim Nelson, Babs Darlington, and Leigh Jackson; beloved great-uncle of Katelind, Aleksandra, John and Grace, Aidan, Erika, Nicholas and Nina, Kelly, Ron, Steve, Kate and Kara, Samantha, Ali and Torre, Vincent, Dominic and Joe.  Allen served as an Army combat medic during the Vietnam War.  He retired as Deputy Director of the Pittsburgh Job Corp after 25 years of service. Allen was inducted into the Greater Pittsburgh Bowling Hall of Fame in 2011; achieving two perfect games of 300 and an 800 series.  Allen also loved to golf having two holes in one.  He will be truly missed by those whose lives he touched and those he knew and loved, especially his wife and best friend, Linda.  Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with military honors. Interment will take place at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to at woundedwarriorproject.org or PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.  www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
