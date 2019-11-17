|
WATTERSON C. CHARLES
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019, family and friends gave endlessly of their love, prayers and support. He was born in Pittsburgh on September 9, 1940. Raised in Brookline, went to West Virginia Wesleyan and later ran the family business, Gateway Industrial Supply, with his father and brother. He and his wife, Karen spent most of their married life in Upper St. Clair and Florida. He was an avid golfer, belonging to many golf clubs, near and far. His favorites, St. Clair Country Club and Bay Hill Country Club. He traveled with his three sons to Scotland and Ireland in recent years. He loved his golf, his family, and life, in general and they all loved him back. He is preceded in death by his mother, Daisy and father, Clifford. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Alyson and sons, Jim (Lisa), Rob (Elaine) and Ron (Becky); seven grandchildren, Charlie, Emily, Justin, Max, Ronnie, Sara and Abby; and a brother, Kenneth (Diane) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a memorial service will be held Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Rd., Arcadia Ct. Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019