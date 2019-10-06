|
|
ROGERS C. DAVID
Researcher, Inventor, Teacher, and Consultant. C. David Rogers, 86, of Erie, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living Center. He was born April 1, 1933 in Erie, PA, a son of the late Charles J. Rogers and Mona Hauer Rogers Rice. David graduated from Saint Andrew Grade School and later Strong Vincent High School in 1950. He attended Penn State Behrend, received his BSEE from Gannon University in 1960, and then went to Case Western Reserve. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. David was employed for 24 years with US Steel Research and Engineering. He worked 6 years as a Research Associate with the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, MD before receiving an appointment as Senior Fellow with Carnegie Mellon Research Institute in Pittsburgh, PA, retiring in 1995. During his career, he published and presented over 40 invited technical papers and research reports in computers, robotics and control systems both nationally and internationally. He authored several patents. David was a member and vice chair of the Erie Section IEEE. He was leader and facilitator with the Boy Scouts and received the Perseus House "Volunteer of the Year Award" for 2001. He was an active sailor and golfer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Daniel Rice; and wife, Ann Rogers. He is survived by his children, Lynne Downs (John), Chuck Rogers, Kathleen Schawalder (Scott), Beth Trautman (Jason), and Trish Sharp (Tom); his children's mother, Jane Carney Rogers; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by two step-children, Kathleen and Patrick Kennedy. No calling hours will be observed. A private service and burial will be in Trinity Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Perseus House, 1511 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501. The JOHN R. ORLANDO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2122 Raspberry St., Erie, PA 16502 is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019