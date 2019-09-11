|
CHAPPELL C. LINDSAY
C. Age 79, of Gibsonia, on Sept. 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 22 years of Denise Miller Chappell; loving father of Cynthia Chappell (Andrew) Deal, William L. (Jamie) Chappell, and Jonathan L. (Monika) Chappell; brother of Leticia (John) Goodman, Robert (Marsha) Chappell, Hugh (Ruth) Chappell, and the late William Chappell; dear grandfather of Sophie, Adam, Charlotte, Lainey, Willow, Ellerie, Max, and Sebastian; step-father of Beth Ann (Nathan) Smith and step-grandfather of Steven, Sarah, and Samuel. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Lindsay was President of Cemline Corp., Cheswick, PA, a Richland Township Supervisor, member of the Masonic Lodge, an avid reader, and especially loved hunting, the outdoors, and traveling. In lieu of flowers, donations to UPMC Parkinson's Research, 3471 Fifth Ave., Pgh, PA 15213. www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019