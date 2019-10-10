Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for C. MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. TAYLOR MARSHALL


1926 - 2019
C. TAYLOR MARSHALL Obituary
MARSHALL C. TAYLOR

C. Taylor (Tad) Marshall, 93, passed away peacefully October 2 at Masonic Village in Sewickley. He was born in Dunbar, Pennsylvania March 28, 1926 to Richard Mather Marshall and Elizabeth Taylor Marshall. He attended Shadyside Academy and served as a flight engineer in the Army Air Force in World War II. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia. He was V.P. Pittsburgh Coke and Chemical Company then Executive Vice President of Shenango Inc. and then chairman and president and CEO of Edgewater Corporation until his retirement. He served as director and trustee for numerous companies and organizations including Steel Lite Corporation, Sterivet Laboratories, Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Hyal Pharmaceutical Company, Westminster College, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Master of the Foxhound Association of America, the American Foxhound Club, The Duquesne Club, and Dollar Bank. He was Master of the Sewickley Hunt for many years. His passions were horses, hounds, and trout fishing. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Laura Love Marshall; and his daughter, Roberta Love Scott. He is survived by his children, Dr. John Ashby Marshall (Aliquippa), Margaret Mather Marshall (Sewickley) and Anne M. Kelley (Jay), (Aliquippa); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jaquelin Hazzard, 98 years old (Harrisonburg, VA). Visitation is Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Rd in Moon Township, PA. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sewickley Cemetery or a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
