JORDAN C. WELLINGTON
On Friday, May 17, 2019, age 68, of Braddock, PA. Husband of Barbara (Young) Jordan; brother of Terralyn "Terre" Jones and Darla Patterson; also survived by other family and friends. Visitation Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. on May 28, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral service will be Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Paulson Street, Pittsburgh (East Liberty), PA. Interment Private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 24, 2019