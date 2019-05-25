Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
JORDAN C. WELLINGTON

On Friday, May 17, 2019, age 68, of Braddock, PA. Husband of Barbara (Young) Jordan; brother of Terralyn "Terre" Jones and Darla Patterson; also survived by other family and friends. Visitation Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. on May 28, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Paulson Street, Pittsburgh (East Liberty), PA. Interment Private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 25, 2019
