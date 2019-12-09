Home

More Obituaries for CAESAR ROMANOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAESAR ROMANOWSKI

CAESAR ROMANOWSKI Obituary
ROMANOWSKI CAESAR

Age 93, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 of Carrick. Husband of the late Theresa; father of Keith (Holly), Lynne and the late Wayne Romanowski; grandfather of Tara (Kenneth) Weiss and John Romanowski; great-grandfather of Gabriella and Payton Weiss. Preceded in death by his four siblings. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Tuesday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
