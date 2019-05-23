|
PRICE CAITLIN R. (BRUCKER)
Age 31, unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of Sharon (Harvey) Knepp and Neil Brucker; stepdaughter of Ernest Knepp; granddaughter of Jean Harvey; former wife of Pat Price; loving mother of Caleb C. Price and Isabella R.J. Price; sister of Jeremy R. and Jason N. Brucker; survived also by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a Funeral Service Saturday 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Union Dale Cemetery. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019