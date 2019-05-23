Home

O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
CAITLIN R. (BRUCKER) PRICE

CAITLIN R. (BRUCKER) PRICE Obituary
PRICE CAITLIN R. (BRUCKER)

Age 31, unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of Sharon (Harvey) Knepp and Neil Brucker; stepdaughter of Ernest Knepp; granddaughter of Jean Harvey; former wife of Pat Price; loving mother of Caleb C. Price and Isabella R.J. Price; sister of Jeremy R. and Jason N. Brucker; survived also by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a Funeral Service Saturday 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Union Dale Cemetery. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
