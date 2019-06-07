FICORILLI CALI JEAN

Age 56, of Clarks Mills, PA (formerly of Pittsburgh) passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in her home, Monday, June 3rd. Cali was the catering manager for Passavant Retirement Community of Zelienople. She was a published author, avid gardener, and pet-lover. But her greatest joy came in being "Mamma" to her six beautiful grandchildren, Jacob, Kayden, Zoey, Marlowe, Lexi, and Rocco. Cali was a beloved wife, caring daughter, loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her devoted husband, Victor Ficorilli of Clarks Mills; mother, Nikki (Richard) Schmitt of Allison Park; and children, Josh (Andrea) Ficorilli of McMurray and Andrea (Sam) White of Cheswick. Family and friends will be received at The Ridgewood Assembly of God, 131 Ridgewood Ave., West View, PA 15229 on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a service celebrating and honoring her life to follow at 6:15 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ROBERT L. SNYDER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyille, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com