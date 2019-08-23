|
|
STOKER CALVIN C.
Age 92, of Mars, formerly of Glenshaw, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Berry) Stoker; loving father of Douglas (Diane) Stoker and Deborah (John) Kirsch; proud grandfather of Blake (Aarin) Stoker, Matthew Kirsch, Evan (Andrea) Kirsch, Austin (Nicole) Stoker and Stephen Kirsch; dearest great-grandfather of Andrew "Drew" Kirsch, Otillia Stoker and Orion Stoker; beloved son of the late George and Mabel (Johnson) Stoker; loving brother of the late George Stoker and (Margaret) "Maggie" Stoker; and devoted uncle and friend to many. Cal had a very generous heart and was truly devoted to his family and helping others. For many years, he volunteered at the North Hills Community Outreach (Faith in Action). He met many wonderful people as he provided transportation service to doctor's appointments, grocery stores and pharmacies. Cal spent 20 years with Studebaker Motor Company. He retired from the Glenshaw Glass Company after an enjoyable 20-year career. He was a member of the Memorial Park Presbyterian Church in McCandless Twp. Cal was a Corporal in the United States Army during WWII. Cal always had a love for music and his piano playing provided all of us many hours of enjoyment, especially when he played for hours on his 90th birthday party. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed. He will remain in our hearts forever. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. BOCK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Hills Community Outreach (Faith in Action), 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019