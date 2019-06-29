Home

More Obituaries for CALVIN HUNDLEY
CALVIN H. HUNDLEY

CALVIN H. HUNDLEY Obituary
HUNDLEY CALVIN H.

Age 96, of Hampton, formerly McCandless and Indiana Township, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Loving husband of 61 years to the late Mary Susan Hundley; beloved son of the late Henry and Christina (Goard) Hundley; cherished father of Mary Haley (late Tom) and Cheryl Long (late Ron); treasured grandfather of Todd Haley (Cindy); a special great-grandfather to Monica Rourke (Sean), Anthony (Lauren) and Shanna; adoring great-great-grandfather of Peyton and Jax;  dear brother of George Hundley, Rachel Dalton of Virginia, and predeceased by seven other siblings. Calvin was an avid hunter and fisherman. Services are private per his wishes. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 29, 2019
