HURL CALVIN M.
On Friday, August 9, 2019, Calvin M. "Turk" Hurl, age 79, of South Park. Beloved husband of Marcia A. (Tarasenkov) Hurl for 53 years; son of the late Colvin M. and Agnes I. (Koffler) Hurl; sister of Carol (Jay) Smith of Baldwin; uncle of Kim (Ken) Victor, Tami (Jerry) Paulick, Kathy (Michael) Higgins, Tanya Florez, Sonya Fletcher, and Zack and Jake Tarasenkov; brother-in-law of Karen (Leonard) Migale and John (Susan) Tarasenkov. Cal was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired South Park Police Officer of over 30 years, and a Broughton Volunteer Firefighter for over 50 years. Friends received Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full funeral honors. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019