Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
Resources
More Obituaries for CALVIN HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CALVIN MAURICE HALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CALVIN MAURICE HALL Obituary
HALL CALVIN MAURICE

October 27, 1982 - July 17, 2019. Calvin Maurice Hall, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 36. Officer Hall was a former employee of Shuman Detention Center and an officer at UPMC McKeesport. He served as a police officer for Point Park University Police, Braddock Police, and the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Officer Hall was handpicked for the Pittsburgh Police-Housing Authority collaboration project "Northview Heights Public Safety Center." He will be remembered for the unconditional love he had for his family and friends, his devotion to uplifting the communities he served, and for his bravery. His bright smile and personality will continue to live on in all that he came in contact with. He is survived by his loving fiancée, Angel Warren; mother, Louella Hall Carter; and father, Curtis Washington; stepmother, Patricia Rucker Garfold; and stepfather, James Morgan; sisters, Eugenia Hall and Tamaris Washington; brother, Curtis Hall; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Calvin Washington; grandmother, Hilda Washington; grandfather, Benjamin Hall; and grandmother, Ernestine Holmes. Funeral Services will be held at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, on July 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. Viewing times will be Monday, July 22, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now