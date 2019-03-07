Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
CALVIN P. CORNELL

Obituary
CORNELL CALVIN P.

Age 90, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, of Baldwin. Loving husband of the late Catherine (Mooney) Cornell; beloved father of Joseph (Michele), Paul (Susan) Cornell, and Marianne (Richard) Meyers of Cincinnati OH; grandfather of Joseph, Jr., Kevin (Katie), Krystal, Andy, Sarah, Michael (Ashlee), Brian, and Christine; great-grandfather of Julian, Jonathan, Harper, Karlee, and Daniel; brother of Alvin Cornell, William and Richard DiNino. Calvin was formerly the auditor for Baldwin Borough, founder of the St. Albert the Great Credit Union, and an Usher and Eucharistic Minster at St. Albert's for over 35 years. Visitations Friday, 1-8 PM at the BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers Saturday, at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Brentwood Meals on Wheels.


www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
