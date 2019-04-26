Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
(412) 271-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CALVIN McCLINTOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CALVIN ROBERT "CAL" McCLINTOCK Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CALVIN ROBERT "CAL" McCLINTOCK Jr. Obituary
McCLINTOCK CALVIN "CAL" ROBERT, JR.

Of Braddock, was born on April 21,1960, and passed away on April 22, 2019. He was a strong and loving man. He was honest and respectful. He had the biggest heart in the world especially for all those he cared about.  He will be missed mostly by his love and soulmate, "Baby Girl", Gina Michaels; daughter, Danielle and her husband, Brandin Nelson and their children, his adored granddaughters, Myiah, Alachia, and Talia; his sons, Brandon and Calvin McClintock; his sisters, Carol McClintock,  Cindy McClintock and Carrie Frank.  He will also be dearly missed by his best friend, and nephew, Donald Snyder and his godchild, Chad Ankney. He will forever be remembered and loved. He was an organ donor. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his Blessing Service at 11:30.  Inurnment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery, North Braddock. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now