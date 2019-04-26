McCLINTOCK CALVIN "CAL" ROBERT, JR.

Of Braddock, was born on April 21,1960, and passed away on April 22, 2019. He was a strong and loving man. He was honest and respectful. He had the biggest heart in the world especially for all those he cared about. He will be missed mostly by his love and soulmate, "Baby Girl", Gina Michaels; daughter, Danielle and her husband, Brandin Nelson and their children, his adored granddaughters, Myiah, Alachia, and Talia; his sons, Brandon and Calvin McClintock; his sisters, Carol McClintock, Cindy McClintock and Carrie Frank. He will also be dearly missed by his best friend, and nephew, Donald Snyder and his godchild, Chad Ankney. He will forever be remembered and loved. He was an organ donor. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his Blessing Service at 11:30. Inurnment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery, North Braddock.