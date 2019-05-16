Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
245 Third Avenue
Rankin, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
245 Third Avenue
Rankin, PA
View Map
WOODBURY CAMERON

On Friday, May 10, 2019, age 21 of West Mifflin, PA. Daughter of Felicia Woodbury and Lionel Glaze; sister of Jordan Woodbury, Miya Woodbury, JaMya Glaze, Erin Woodbury, Lauren Woodbury, Jordan Glaze and Jackson Glaze; granddaughter of Alfred and Gloria Glaze; great-granddaughter of Arthur Barnett; also survived by other family and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. on May 16, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Avenue, Rankin, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. on May 17, 2019. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
