WORKMAN CAMILLA ANNA
Died peacefully on August 26, 2019. On the day of her death, Camilla was one month shy of her 101st. birthday. She was born in 1918 in Carrolltown, PA to Victor Lagora Dodson and Catherine (Sponske) Dodson. Camilla grew up and graduated high school in Pitcairn, PA. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Albert August Abraham (d. 1968), her second husband, Willard Maynard Workman, as well as her brothers Leonard, Raphael, Canole, and her sister Lagora (Sproat). Camilla always pursued education and spiritual enrichment for others and herself throughout her long life. She possessed a wonderful sense of design, graciously entertained, and kept everyone smiling with her well told jokes. Camilla embarked on college studies in psychology later in life and graduated as Valedictorian of the Allegheny County Community College class of 1988. Camilla was active in her community of Glenshaw, PA, where she raised her children and maintained her family's home and was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She energetically served as the President of the North Hills Newcomers Club, and volunteered as an interim Executive Director, board member, and peer support teacher with the North Hills Community Outreach. Among her numerous other interests, Camilla volunteered as a tutor for the Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council and the Christian Literacy Associates. She devoted many hours working the Crisis Line with Contact Pittsburgh, Inc.. Not surprisingly, Camilla was nominated for the 1992 President's Annual Point of Light Award. In 1999, she relocated to Sun City, AZ and continued an active lifestyle of travel, teaching American Sign Language, dancing with the Tip Top Tap Club, volunteering for the Church of St. Joachim and St. Anne as a lay minister delivering communion and community to those unable to attend Mass, and being a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Phoenix. Camilla remained physically active in the Sun City Aqua Aerobics Club until her death. She is survived by her daughters, Alexis, Adria, and Alyson, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of other types of remembrance, please consider making a donation to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002 or to the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown, PA 15007, two organizations close to her heart.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019