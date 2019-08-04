|
CASH, Ph.D. CAMILLE CARPENTER COPELAND
Age 77, passed away on July 29, 2019, after a prolonged battle with ALS. She was a model of grace and dignity, blessing all in her presence with kindness and compassion. She also had the gift of finding beauty in everything, despite suffering many challenges. She loved God and her family with all her heart. She was born on December 23, 1941 in Wills Point, Texas to Harry and Margaret Carpenter. Camille pursued a life-long passion for education. She achieved her B.F.A. in Applied Art from University of Texas (1963), M.S.Ed., Counselor Education from Duquesne University (1975) and Ph.D. Counselor Education from University of Pittsburgh (1989). Her career was spent helping others through her counseling and teaching practice. After completing her master's degree, she worked as the Case Manager for Chartiers Mental Health in Bridgeville (1977-79), followed by 6 years at Western Center in Canonsburg as a Residential Unit Manager and Assistant Facility Director. In 1985, she joined Duquesne University as Program Coordinator for Center for Continuing Education, promoted to Assistant Director in 1987 and Director of Special Student Services in 1989. She joined the faculty part time in 1990 becoming an Assistant Professor in 1991 in the Department of Counseling, Psychology and Special Education (1991-1997). She maintained a private clinical practice - 3 Rivers Counseling, specializing in women's and family practice. (1975-2016). Camille's honors were numerous including Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges (1975-76), Who's Who Among America's Teachers (1996), President's Award from PA Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (1993-95), Fulbright Scholar in Hungary (1991), Invited participant in Delegation of Counselor Educators in South Africa (1996) and 5th International Conference on Counseling in Hong Kong (1995). Camille converted to Catholicism when she married her husband Ned in 1980. She was very involved in the church as a Eucharistic Minister. She and Ned founded a Bible study at St. Bernard Church, serving as leaders until 2016. She was also actively involved in Ned's alumni fraternity Alpha Phi Delta. Besides her dissertation, she was very proud of the publication of the fraternity's Italian cookbook. Camille is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Ned B. Cash; her children, Colette Williams, Courtney Courie, Candice Cash, Carla Peace; grandchildren, Camille and Cole Williams, Joshlyn Peace Deininger, Alexus Peace Brunson, Isabella, Zachary and Nick Courie; her sister, Marilyn Cherry; and her cherished dogs, Marco and Parker. Please join us in celebrating her life with a gathering at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. The family will also receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon from 9:15 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Camille requested no flowers please. She donated her body to further ALS research, and the family would gratefully appreciate donations made in her memory to the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania Chapter. Checks may be sent to their offices at 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or online at www.cure4als.org.