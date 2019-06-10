COMUNALE CAMILLE (TARDIO)

Suddenly, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, age 69, formerly of Wilmerding. Camille was the daughter of the late Sarah Cartazzo. Camille was the beloved wife of Fred A. Comunale, Sr. She was the loving mother of Fred, Jr., and the late Lauren Comunale; grandmother of Lia and Vincent Comunale. She is also survived by her brothers, Angelo (Rosemary) and Anthony (Sharon) Tardio; other relatives and friends. Family and friends welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wilmerding, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Camille will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.