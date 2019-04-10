Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for CAMILLE GOERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAMILLE FARNUM GOERN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAMILLE FARNUM GOERN Obituary
GOERN CAMILLE FARNUM

Of Pittsburgh, PA, age 81, died on March 29, 2019. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on July 2, 1937, to Dorothy and Harold Farnum. She earned a degree from Carlow College. In 1960, she married Harry Max Goern, an executive at ALCOA. She was mother of two children, Gillian and Adam. Camille was an artist, patron, teacher, traveler, sportsperson, and friend, beyond her role as wife and mother during her entire life. As a teacher, she taught English as a Second Language (ESL) to immigrants in Pittsburgh with Literacy Pittsburgh and served as a docent at the Senator John Heinz History Center. As a patron, she supported talented artists at the Pittsburgh Opera. As an artist, she commercially sold her work in water color and oil. She studied with her friends and peer artists, Dorothy Tracy and Betty Phillips, by taking art class instruction from Pittsburgh artist, Nat Youngblood. As a traveler, she visited almost every country in the world and respected every culture. She learned to speak French by immersion study in Paris to prepare for corporate life during the 1980s in Lausanne, Switzerland. As a sports person, she was an avid swimmer and downhill skier. As an entrepreneur, she made a windfall by speculating on a penny stock and used those proceeds to fund the purchase of a boutique clothing store that she branded White Pine, in Sewickley. As a friend, she maintained relationships through informal groups called the Walkers, Movie Club, the Knitters, and the Bridge Club. Camille was also a member of numerous clubs, including the Duquesne Club, the Pittsburgh Golf Club, and the Twentieth Century Club. Camille was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; she is survived by her daughter, Gillian Lee; husband, Roark Frankel; son, Adam Gregory and wife, Jessica Huset Tilton; grandchildren, Penn Hartmann Bullock, Cole Goern Frankel, Gabrielle Goern Frankel, Clay Goern Frankel and Nathaniel Max Goern; and two cousins, Kim Hannon and Robin O'Connor. The family will be holding a memorial service in May and will make information available soon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Senator John Heinz History Center (heinzhistorycenter.org/contribute/donate), Literacy Pittsburgh (literacypittsburgh.org/donate/), or a in Camille's name. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), Scott Twp., entrusted with arrangements. slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now