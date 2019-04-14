GOERN CAMILLE (FARNUM)

Of Pittsburgh, PA, aged 81, died on March 29, 2019. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa on July 2, 1937 to Dorothy and Harold Farnum. She earned a degree from Carlow College. In 1960, she married Harry Max Goern, an executive at ALCOA. She was mother of two children, Gillian and Adam. Camille was an artist, patron, teacher, traveler, sportsperson and friend beyond her role as wife and mother during her entire life. As a teacher, she taught English as a Second Language (ESL) to immigrants in Pittsburgh with Literacy Pittsburgh and served as a docent at the Senator John Heinz History Center. As a patron, she supported talented artists at the Pittsburgh Opera. As an artist, she commercially sold her work in water color and oil. She studied with her friends and peer artists Dorothy Tracy and Betty Phillips by taking art class instruction from Pittsburgh artist Nat Youngblood. As a traveler, she visited almost every country in the world and respected every culture. She learned to speak French by immersion study in Paris to prepare for corporate life during the 1980s in Lausanne, Switzerland. As a sportsperson, she was an avid swimmer and downhill skier. As an entrepreneur, she made a windfall by speculating on a penny stock and used those proceeds to fund the purchase of a boutique clothing store that she branded White Pine, in Sewickley. As a friend, she maintained relationships through informal groups called the Walkers, Movie Club, the Knitters and the Bridge Club. Camille was also a member of numerous clubs including the Duquesne Club, the Pittsburgh Golf Club and the Twentieth Century Club. Camille was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; she is survived by her daughter, Gillian Lee and husband, Roark Frankel; son, Adam Gregory and wife, Jessica Huset Tilton; grandchildren, Penn Hartmann Bullock, Cole Goern Frankel, Gabrielle Goern Frankel, Clay Goern Frankel and Nathaniel Max Goern; and two cousins, Kim Hannon and Robin O'Connor. The family will be holding a memorial service in May and will make information available soon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Senator John Heinz History Center (https://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/contribute/donate); Literacy Pittsburgh (https://www.literacypittsburgh.org/donate/); or a in Camille's name.