MORONE CAMILLE
Age 70, formerly of Irwin, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Loving mother of Michelle (Scott) McFall and Donis Milan; dear sister of Carole (John) McGurk, Frank (Fran) Morone, and Teresa (Mike) Hurley; cherished grandmother of Mairyn McFall; sweet aunt of Melissa, Katie (John), John (Don), Julie (Mike), Frankie, Michael (Sarah), Krista, Tayler, and Carly; also survived by several great-nieces and nephews; beloved friend of Gary Truxal and Theresa Walsh. Camille retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years of service. She was a woman of unwavering Christian faith and the embodiment of kindness, patience, and love. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to the family for Donis's long term care. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019