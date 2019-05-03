|
|
BERLIN CANTOR RICHARD
On Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Berlin; loving father of Elizabeth Berlin (Mike Speranzo) and Katherine Berlin (Paul Kelly); brother of Julie (Don) Friedman; brother-in-law of Albert (Naoko) Adams; loving grandfather of Jordan Berlin Speranzo, Brooke Evita Kelly, and the late Reeva Alexis Kelly; surrogate father of Nathan Sulivan and Norman Peterson; beloved uncle of Ellen (Avram) Rosen, Joseph (Shoshana) Friedman, and Jennie Friedman; also survived by many more beloved family and friends. Services at Parkway Jewish Center, 300 Princeton Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15235, on Monday at 2 p.m. Visitation at Parkway Jewish Center one hour prior to services, (1-2 p.m.). Interment Betty Rosenberg/Parkway Jewish Center Cemetery, Churchill. Contributions may be made to the Cantor Richard and Mary Berlin Scholarship Fund, H.L. Miller Cantorial School of the Jewish Theological Seminary, 3080 Broadway, New York, NY 10027. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019