ANDERSON CARL A.
Age 83, of Green Tree, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband for 38 years to R. Susan Anderson; son of the late Carl and Alice (Koehne) Anderson; beloved brother of Carroll Bennett and Fred (Rebecca) Anderson of Warner Robins, GA; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carl was an avid Steelers fan and loved gardening. Family and friends welcomed Friday, 3-7 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a funeral service will be held Friday at 7 p.m. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 80 Bartley Rd., Pgh., PA 15241. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019