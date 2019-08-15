Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries

William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
CARL A. ANDERSON

CARL A. ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON CARL A.

Age 83, of Green Tree, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband for 38 years to R. Susan Anderson; son of the late Carl and Alice (Koehne) Anderson; beloved brother of Carroll Bennett and Fred (Rebecca) Anderson of Warner Robins, GA; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carl was an avid Steelers fan and loved gardening. Family and friends welcomed Friday, 3-7 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a funeral service will be held Friday at 7 p.m. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 80 Bartley Rd., Pgh., PA 15241. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
