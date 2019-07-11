DITZ CARL A.

Of Bethel Park, age 86, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Son of the late George and Emma (Hartle) Ditz; loving father of Carol (David) Isenberg; adored grandfather of Michaela and Evan Isenberg; brother of the late George, Frank, Augustin Ditz and Emma L. Summerville; also survived by his love, Evelyn. Carl was a Korean War Veteran of the 101st Airborne. He was a devout Catholic and loved spending time with his family. Visitation will be private. Family and friends are welcome to attend Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his memory to , StJude.org. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park.