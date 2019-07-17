MONACO CARL A.

Unexpectedly, passed peacefully in his sleep, Monday, July 15, 2019. He would have been 97 in October, quite an amazing life! Carl lost his loving wife, Virginia L. Monaco in 1987. Carl is survived by his daughters, Linda L. (Raymond) Mooney and Carla M. (Manny) DiNatale and the late Virginia L. Monaco (Heresco); his loving grandchildren, Robert A. Heresco, Lisa L. Heresco, Michael R. Mooney (Amy), Stephen A. Mooney (Pamela), Emanuel V. DiNatale III, Laura DiNatale-Krueger (Jerod); and six great-grandchildren. Carl drove until he was 92 and lived on his own until just last week. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 2-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please have a wonderful Italian dinner of Carl's favorite, gnocchi with meatballs, and raise a glass of red wine to celebrate his life!