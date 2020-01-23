|
|
HEINLEIN CARL B.
Age 89, of Economy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born December 5, 1930, son of the late Carl W., and Mathilda (Freismuth) Heinlein. Beloved husband of Karen A. (Kuhn) Heinlein, whom he married on June 15, 1963; loving father of Carl W. (Lori) Heinlein; grandpap of Zachary and Benjamin; brother of Donald (Shirley) Heinlein, and the late Rosemarie Soltis. Also survived by in-laws, Deborah Miller, Kimberly Riddle, and James (Lori) Kuhn; nieces and nephews, Amy (Dave), Eric (Carissa), Cory, Dana, Trevor, Carol, Kathy, Lori, Donald, Susie, Mark, Sheri, James, Carlan, and Tommy; great-nieces and nephews, Jacob, Abraham, and Ruth Nabor, Sarah and Patrick Patterson, and Iris Jean Riddle. Carl will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and wildlife. Carl was an employee of Cardello Electric for over 40 years. He was an original member for North Side Sportsmans Club, and St. Ferdinand Parish. He also enjoyed playing softball, Pittsburgh Sports, and spending time with his dog, Dingo. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church. Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020