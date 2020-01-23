Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL HEINLEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL B. HEINLEIN


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL B. HEINLEIN Obituary
HEINLEIN CARL B.

Age 89, of Economy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born December 5, 1930, son of the late Carl W., and Mathilda (Freismuth) Heinlein. Beloved husband of Karen A. (Kuhn) Heinlein, whom he married on June 15, 1963; loving father of Carl W. (Lori) Heinlein; grandpap of Zachary and Benjamin; brother of Donald (Shirley) Heinlein, and the late Rosemarie Soltis. Also survived by in-laws, Deborah Miller, Kimberly Riddle, and James (Lori) Kuhn; nieces and nephews, Amy (Dave), Eric (Carissa), Cory, Dana, Trevor, Carol, Kathy, Lori, Donald, Susie, Mark, Sheri, James, Carlan, and Tommy; great-nieces and nephews, Jacob, Abraham, and Ruth Nabor, Sarah and Patrick Patterson, and Iris Jean Riddle. Carl will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and wildlife. Carl was an employee of Cardello Electric for over 40 years. He was an original member for North Side Sportsmans Club, and St. Ferdinand Parish. He also enjoyed playing softball, Pittsburgh Sports, and spending time with his dog, Dingo. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church. Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to the Good Samaritan Hospice.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now