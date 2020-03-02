|
|
HOCK, JR. CARL C.
Age 94, of Aspinwall, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Husband of the late Pauline E. (Zink) Hock; loving father of Carol (Tad) Long and the late Carl C. Hock; also survived by two grandchildren, Todd Long and Colleen (Fred) Hock; and three great-grandchildren, Freddie, Conrad and Kennedy Hock. Carl retired from Iron City Brewing, was a longtime volunteer at St. Margaret's Hospital and was a member and past Worshipful Master of the former Fox Chapel Lodge # 784 F & AM. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020