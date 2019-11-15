|
BRICKNER CARL E.
Age 78, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Franklin, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh. Beloved companion of the late Debbie Olsen; son of the late Carl and Catherine (Geis) Brickner; brother of Margaret "Peggy" (late William) Grove and Betty (Andrew) Siwik; beloved uncle of Kellyann (John) Holden, Tammy (Linda) Laidlaw, Amy (late Tom Powell) Siwik, and William (Tina) Grove; great-uncle of Kaitlyn (Jeff) Beck, Ryan and Karyn Holden, and Mitchell McMillen; great-great-uncle of Mason and Chase McMillen. Visitation Friday 2-7 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Sugar Creek Station Recreation, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, PA 16323. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019