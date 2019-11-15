Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
CARL E. BRICKNER

BRICKNER CARL E.

Age 78, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Franklin, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh. Beloved companion of the late Debbie Olsen; son of the late Carl and Catherine (Geis) Brickner; brother of Margaret "Peggy" (late William) Grove and Betty (Andrew) Siwik; beloved uncle of Kellyann (John) Holden, Tammy (Linda) Laidlaw, Amy (late Tom Powell) Siwik, and William (Tina) Grove; great-uncle of Kaitlyn (Jeff) Beck, Ryan and Karyn Holden, and Mitchell McMillen; great-great-uncle of Mason and Chase McMillen. Visitation Friday 2-7 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Sugar Creek Station Recreation, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, PA 16323. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
