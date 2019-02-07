CARLSON CARL E.

Age 79, formerly of Carley Avenue, Sharon, PA, passed away in Hermitage, PA, on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 9:45 p.m., after battling Parkinson's for 14 years. Carl was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on February 9, 1939 to Elmer S. and Theresa Scharl Carlson. Carl received his Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering from University of Pittsburgh. He married the late Sally Ann Lisi on July 29, 1961. Carl retired from Sharon Steel as a Sales Manager of Forging Quality Products after 30 years. He was previously a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, PA. Carl enjoyed golf, having the greenest lawn in town, summers at the beach (Lake Erie and then Rhode Island). He was the scout master for Boy Scouts of America, Troop #3 at First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, PA. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by three children, Ken Carlson (Melissa) in Rochester, NY, Rich Carlson (Jill) in Phoenixville, PA, Jenny Cunningham (Greg) in Mercer, PA; one sister, Mary First (Dave) in Bradford Woods, PA; one brother, Bill Carlson (Terry) in Butler, PA; Carl is also survived by six grandchildren, Molly and Randy Carlson, Cole and Jake Cunningham, Jessica and Matthew Carlson. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sally Ann Carlson, who preceded him in death on July 29, 1992. Funeral service will be at CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, INC., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon), with Dr. William P. Crooks officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon, PA, where he will be laid to rest on his 80th birthday. Memorial contributions may be made to either: Buhl Park at buhlfarmpark.com or Michael J. Fox Foundation at

michaeljfox.org