SCHNELLE CARL E. "RED"
Of Shaler Twp., formerly of the North Side, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Husband of the late Nancy L. (Brehm) Schnelle; father of Gary L. Schnelle (Denise), Steven Schnelle (Kathy) and Nancy E. Trocki; financee of Hilda Utiss; brother of Dolores Foster; proud grandfather of Missy Patsilevas, Walter Prorak, Shannon Stalnaker, Katie Grzybowski, and Andrew and Nicholas Schnelle; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, where Service will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. Carl was a WWII Navy veteran and worked for Duquesne Light, retiring in 1988.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019