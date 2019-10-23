Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
CARL E. "RED" SCHNELLE

CARL E. "RED" SCHNELLE Obituary
SCHNELLE CARL E. "RED"

Of Shaler Twp., formerly of the North Side, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Husband of the late Nancy L. (Brehm) Schnelle; father of Gary L. Schnelle (Denise), Steven Schnelle (Kathy) and Nancy E. Trocki; financee of Hilda Utiss; brother of Dolores Foster; proud grandfather of Missy Patsilevas, Walter Prorak, Shannon Stalnaker, Katie Grzybowski, and Andrew and Nicholas Schnelle; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, where Service will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. Carl was a WWII Navy veteran and worked for Duquesne Light, retiring in 1988.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
