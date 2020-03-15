ENGLAND DR. CARL

Carl England passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Geraldine England; children, Gary (Joan) England and Evon (John) Nigro; brother, Norman (Judy) England; sister, Irene Petruney; grandchildren, Melanie, Kevin, Stacey, Mike, John, James, Jared, Amber and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Reese. He was 84 and sharp as a tack. Carl received an Educational Doctorate Degree from Nova University, a Master's Degree Certificate from Bankstreet College of New York and his Bachelor and Master's Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Most knew him as "Mr. England" from his years teaching math and science at Verona High School, 1959-1967; Principal of the Verona High School, 1967-1971; Riverview's Middle School Principal, 1971-1981; Curriculum and Special Education Coordinator, 1981-1991 in addition to years of coaching football and basketball for said schools. The image of the American dream, Carl worked and paid his way through all of his education and built his home on 4th Street in Verona where he later watched his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren learn how to swim in his backyard pool. He fought for the less fortunate to have a better life and believed in giving everyone the dignity of work and education. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of 4 p.m. Memorial Service at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you root for his favorite team, the Pirates. They need all the help they can get.