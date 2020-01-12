|
WINTERS CARL F. "BUTZ"
Age 88, of Allison Park on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (O'Brien) Winters; loving father of Gretchen Anderson and Scott (Sandra) Winters; proud grandfather of Kevin (Klaudia) Anderson, Ian (Susan) Anderson and Russell (Christa) Winters; dear great-grandfather of Brady and Scout Ivy Anderson. Carl was a 1950 graduate of Hampton High School, a US Navy Veteran in Korea on the destroyer USS Ault, was a retired supervisor for Duquesne Light Co. and was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Catherine of Sweden, Allison Park on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Catherine building fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020