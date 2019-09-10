|
|
FINKBEINER CARL "BIM"
Age 81, of Pittsburgh, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Stella (Vennare) Finkbeiner; father of Angel (Jim) Porch, Carl (Leslie), Tony (Donna), Sherri (Brian) Wassel, and Stacy (the late Henry) Arch; loving Pap of Shawna Brennfleck, Emily Rampold, Breana Miller, StacyLynne Bolks, Krystal Finkbeiner, Katie Finkbeiner, Brett Wassel, Zac Wassel, Amanda Finkbeiner, Kayla Finkbeiner, Sara Porch, Hank Arch, C.J. Arch, Gordon Arch, Josh Arch, and the late Anthony Finkbeiner; adoring great-grandfather of Grayson, Weston, and Michaela Miller, Penny and Wyatt Bolks, Brayden and Jayce Brennfleck, and Brogan Wassel; brother of Miriam Hagar; son of the late Carl and Rita Finkbeiner. Bim was a dedicated City of Pittsburgh Police Officer after proudly serving his country in the US Army. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, with committal following at 1 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to (). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019