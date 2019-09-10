Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL FINKBEINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL "BIM" FINKBEINER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL "BIM" FINKBEINER Obituary
FINKBEINER CARL "BIM"

Age 81, of Pittsburgh, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Stella (Vennare) Finkbeiner; father of Angel (Jim) Porch, Carl (Leslie), Tony (Donna), Sherri (Brian) Wassel, and Stacy (the late Henry) Arch; loving Pap of Shawna Brennfleck, Emily Rampold, Breana Miller, StacyLynne Bolks, Krystal Finkbeiner, Katie Finkbeiner, Brett Wassel, Zac Wassel, Amanda Finkbeiner, Kayla Finkbeiner, Sara Porch, Hank Arch, C.J. Arch, Gordon Arch, Josh Arch, and the late Anthony Finkbeiner; adoring great-grandfather of Grayson, Weston, and Michaela Miller, Penny and Wyatt Bolks, Brayden and Jayce Brennfleck, and Brogan Wassel; brother of Miriam Hagar; son of the late Carl and Rita Finkbeiner. Bim was a dedicated City of Pittsburgh Police Officer after proudly serving his country in the US Army. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, with committal following at 1 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to (). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now