GZESH CARL
Age 96, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully, in Boca Raton, FL, on August 24, 2019, with family members at his bedside. Carl was predeceased by his first wife of 23 yrs., Esther (Moidel), and his second wife of 43 yrs., Diane Linet (Kart), sister Eleanore (Gzesh) and husband Mayer Handley. He was a dedicated, hardworking patriarch and beloved father of a large blended family of seven children, David, Anita (Handley) and Ted Heyman, Richard, Frank Linet, Steven, Cheryl (Linet) and Ben Levey, and Mindy (Linet) Goldenberg. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother Jacob "Jerry" and wife Miriam "Mimi" Gzesh, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. Friends and family will remember him for his long associations with Reich / Frank and later The Coach House. Everyone who knew him will miss him. Carl was interred at the Star of David Garden and Memorial Cemetery located in North Lauderdale, FL. The family suggests donations be sent to the Cecil and David Rosenthal Memorial Fund c/o Achieva, 711 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019