|
|
AMSTONE, III CARL H.
Age 76, of Bridgeville, formerly of Carnegie, on June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Gordon) Amstone for 52 years; loving father of Carl H. (Mary) Amstone, IV, Craig (Samantha) Amstone and the late Christina Kaercher; proud grandfather of seven; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carl was an avid fisherman. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at NOON. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019