Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL AMSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL H. AMSTONE III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CARL H. AMSTONE III Obituary
AMSTONE, III CARL H.

Age 76, of Bridgeville, formerly of Carnegie, on June 9, 2019.  Beloved husband of Carol (Gordon) Amstone for 52 years; loving father of Carl H. (Mary) Amstone, IV, Craig (Samantha) Amstone and the late Christina Kaercher; proud grandfather of seven; also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Carl was an avid fisherman.  Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at NOON.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now