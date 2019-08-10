|
|
HANSELMAN CARL HERBERT
It is with great sadness the family of Carl Herbert Hanselman announces his passing. On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Carl Herbert Hanselman, husband, father and grandfather suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at home at the age of 75. Carl will be forever remembered by his lovely wife Carol of 52 years, and his two children, Carl Alfred Hanselman (Laura) and Cynthia Hanselman Randolph (Eric James Randolph); grandfather of Dalton James Randolph, Sierra Rose Randolph and Carl William Hanselman. Carl retired from General Motors Fisher Body of West Mifflin and remained an active member of the UAW and its retirement programs. He enjoyed his AARP Bowling League and playing softball with other UAW retirees. Carl will best be remembered for his generosity and dedication to family and friends. Carl was a man who lived life in the moment and enjoyed every minute. He will be sadly missed. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019