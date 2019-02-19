Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
CARL J. ZACCHERO

CARL J. ZACCHERO Obituary
ZACCHERO CARL J.

Of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the age of 93. He was the beloved husband of Maragaret Cooper Zacchero as well as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. As WWII Veteran, he will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Private services have been entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. Condolences may be left at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
