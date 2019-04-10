SUCCOP CARL J.D.

Age 66, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 7, 2019, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born April 11, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late William Gilbert Succop and the late Gladys Marie Deering Succop. Carl was a graduate of Shady Side Academy and received his BA in Applied Science and a BS in Metallurgical Engineering from Lehigh University. He worked as Vice President of Sales at American Roller Bearing. Carl's favorite activity was coaching his and other children in the community. The list grew to over 100 teams. He had a spirit of love and joy that he shared freely with his family and friends. Carl was a member of Holy Sepulcher Parish. He is survived by his wife, Donna Succop, whom he married on February 14, 1976; two sons, Nathan (Briana) Succop of Nashville, TN, and Christopher Succop of Glenshaw, PA; one daughter, Andrea (Frank) Tigano of Valencia, PA; five grandchildren, Rhetta Grace Succop, Corinne Marie Succop, Permelia Gray Succop, Ellis John Tigano, and Leo Frank Tigano; three sisters, Mary Dickson of Butler, PA, Nancy (Laurence) McCullough of Big Canoe, GA, and Lynne (Tom) Betzwieser of Hickory, NC; five brothers, Lawrence Succop of Pittsburgh, PA, J. William (Nancy) Succop of Pittsburgh, PA, David (Robyn) Succop of Cornelius, NC, James (Carole) Succop of Jefferson Boro, PA, and Benjamin (Sara Lou) Succop of Morganton, NC; one brother-in-law, Arthur Merrill of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Stevens and Sarah Merrill; one sister-in-law, Mary Succop; two brothers-in-law, Frank Dickson and Reid King. Friends will be received at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 124 East North Street Butler, PA on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 East North Street, Butler, PA with Rev. Laurence McCullough, brother-in-law, officiating. Online condolences may be given at www.thompson-miller.com.