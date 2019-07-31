Home

Age 89, of Espyville, formerly of Bethel Park, PA died peacefully on Friday July 26, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by his family. Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor, his daughter, Tina McGough (Frank); son, David Johnson (Kim); and grandchildren, Melissa McGough, Stephanie McGough, Trevor Johnson and Preston Johnson; also, nephews, Eric, Mark, Glenn and Darren Nikolaison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Algot and Ella Johnson; and sister, Linda Nikolaison. Carl served in the United States Coast Guard before beginning his career at the Bell Telephone Company, where he worked for 30 years.  After retirement, he moved to Pymatuning Lake in Espyville and loved nothing more than to sit and watch the sunset over the lake. Carl was an avid Steeler and Pirate fan but loved hockey and the Penguins most of all. He knew how to fix everything and was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need.  Friends and family will remember him as a loving husband, father and Pap pap who always had a smile on his face and a story to tell over a cup of coffee on the front porch. Per Carl's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to ROYAL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 6028 U.S. Highway 6, Linesville, PA. Please share a condolence or memory for the family at 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
