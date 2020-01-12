|
|
AKER, JR. CARL JOSEPH
Carl "Tip" Joseph Aker, Jr., 78 of Monroeville, PA on January 9, 2020. Born on September 24, 1941 to the late Carl Joseph Aker, Sr., and the late Margaret (Crissman) Aker; beloved husband of Patricia (Tommaso) Aker; father of Derek Carl Aker, Dana (Aker) Gerega and soon to be father-in-law to Francis X. Pessolano, Jr.; grandfather "Pap" to three beautiful grandchildren, John Joseph Gerega, Crosby Maximillian Gerega, and Reese Katherine Gerega; brother of Linda (Aker) Painter. Carl will be best remembered for being a master gardener and exceptional fisherman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 13th at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in Cross Roads Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to . Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020